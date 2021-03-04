Blue Jackets beat Dallas 3-2 to win second-straight game

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets overcame a slow start and a comeback attempt to beat Dallas 3-2. CBJ has won two games in a row for the first time since Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.

It took Columbus more than 38 minutes, but Boone Jenner gave it a 1-0 lead late in the second period.

An example of hard work paying off 👇 pic.twitter.com/0BNGyPLpMP — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 5, 2021

CBJ kept the momentum early in the third period scoring two goals in the first four minutes and five seconds with goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson.

Thanks for the 🎁 pic.twitter.com/ZV8ZEBjRM1 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 5, 2021

Dallas promptly scored two goals in the span of three minutes and 13 seconds to pull within one goal a little past the halfway point of the third period.

But the Blue Jackets prevented a third goal and held off the Stars during a 5-on-4 in final minutes of the period.

Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves in the win.

CBJ close out their two-game road series with Dallas on Saturday at 8:00 EST.