Blue Jackets beat Chicago 2-1 to extend point streak to 7 games

CHICAGO, Illinois (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets picked up their second straight win and extended their point streak to seven games Friday night as CBJ beat the Blackhawks 2-1 on the road.

Joonas Korpisalo was solid in net for CBJ making 31 saves on 32 shots.

Columbus ranks tied for 26th in the NHL on the power play, but that’s how CBJ scored the first goal, which was netted by Oliver Bjorkstrand in the first period for his third of the season. Cam Atkinson and Zach Werenski were credited with the assist.

Eric Robinson gave Columbus a 2-0 lead three minutes and 39 seconds into the second period for his second goal of the season after outskating the Blackhawks. Bjorkstand was given the assist.

Chicago got one back on a power play goal in the second period and CBJ led 2-1 entering the last 20 minutes.

The game was a milestone for CBJ head coach John Tortorella who was coaching his 400th game for the Blue Jackets.

CBJ stays in Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CST.