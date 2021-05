COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday assistant coach Brad Shaw will not return to the team next season. He spent five seasons with CBJ as an assistant coach.

Shaw came to Columbus in 2016 after 10 years as an assistant coach with St. Louis. Shaw was thought to be a candidate for the Jackets’ head coach position after Columbus and John Tortorella mutually agreed to part ways Sunday.