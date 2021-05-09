Blue Jackets and head coach John Tortorella agree to part ways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and head coach John Tortorella have agreed to part ways. Tortorella leaves Columbus as the winningest coach in CBJ history and has the 12th-most wins in NHL history.

The #CBJ and John Tortorella have mutually agreed to part ways. https://t.co/UvW5sDo407 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 9, 2021

Tortorella was named head coach of the Blue Jackets on October 21, 2015. Prior to joining CBJ, he coached the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks.

During the season, the Blue Jackets also parted ways with captain Nick Foligno who was traded to Toronto and David Savard who was traded to Tampa Bay.

His teams have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs 12 times and he led the Lightning to the 2004 Stanley Cup championship and the Rangers to the 2012 Eastern Conference Final.

Columbus earned four-straight berths in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 during his first four full seasons. In 2019, Tortorella led CBJ to its first Stanley Cup Playoff series win by shocking his former team of Tampa Bay.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Zac Dalpe (26) is congratulated by center Kevin Stenlund (11) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Kevin Stenlund (11) knocks down Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) after a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Chicago Blackhawks’ David Kampf, right, tries to clear the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal at 5:48 against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 11: Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets scores on the power-play against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:39 of the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

File-This Oct. 5, 2019, file photo shows Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella objecting to a call during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. A furious post-game rant by Tortorella over clock management in Sunday’s night’s overtime loss was “unprofessional along with unacceptable,” and NHL official said Monday, Dec.30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)







Tortorella ranks first all-time among U.S. born coaches in NHL wins and on January 10, 2019, he became the 19th coach in NHL history to win 600 games.

Tortorella made his NHL head coaching debut with Tampa Bay and compiled a 239-222-74 record in 535 games during six-plus seasons with the club from 2001-08. He joined the Rangers in 2009 and accumulated a 171-118-30 record in 319 games leading the team to four playoff appearances.

Columbus had its first losing season the 2015-16 season after CBJ finished 2021 18-26-12.

The Blue Jackets beat Detroit 5-4 in overtime Saturday in the final game of the regular season. The win marked the 673rd victory of Tortorella’s career as he surpassed Mike Keenan for 12th all time in most NHL wins.