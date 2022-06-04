DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Billy Horschel started the third round just two spots back from the leader Cameron Smith but after shooting seven under on Saturday, it’s Horschel in the driver’s seat entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The 35 year old from Florida is 13 under par, five shots ahead of Smith and Aaron Wise.

Memorial Tournament 3rd round standings

1st Billy Horschel (-13)

T2 Cameron Smith (-8)

T2 Aaron Wise (-8)

T4 Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T4 Daniel Berger (-7)

T4 Francesco Molinari (-7)

Other notable players

T7 Patrick Cantlay (-6)

T15 Rory McIlroy (-4)

T19 Jordan Spieth (-3)

T19 Jason Day (-3)