COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House is looking at regulating high school playoff ticket prices.

Speaker of the Ohio House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said as football playoffs are gearing up, he has an issue with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s ticket prices.

“In a lot of our schools, they’ve expanded the playoffs, which is great, it’s a really good thing,” Stephens said. “But 15 bucks for kids to go to a football game is something we need to look at.”

In the state budget, lawmakers passed a provision to require a cash-purchase option. To purchase a playoff ticket online, it is $9, but at the door, the price goes up to $15, and that is where Stephens said he has an issue.

“Especially for students, those should be looked at as a little bit special when your team gets to go to the playoffs or make a playoff run, those could be five different games,” he said. “By the time you travel and do all the other things, it can be real expensive to follow your team.”

Stephens said at the center of this is being able to make sure communities can support their teams.

“It’s really important for our communities and for our kids to be able support our schools,” he said. “And we are going to be looking at that in the near future, so we are working with legislators to see what we can do with that.”

The bill has not been formally introduced yet.