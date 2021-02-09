Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament relocated to Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is being relocated from Chicago the Indianapolis. The decision was made Tuesday by the Big Ten Administrators Council.

The tournament will be held March 10-14.

The 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will also take place in Indianapolis.

The men’s tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the United Center in Chicago. But it’s been moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the “health and safety of student athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents,” according to the Big Ten.

The entire 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament will be played in Indiana.