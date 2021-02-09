Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament relocated to Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is being relocated from Chicago the Indianapolis. The decision was made Tuesday by the Big Ten Administrators Council.
The tournament will be held March 10-14.
The 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will also take place in Indianapolis.
The men’s tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the United Center in Chicago. But it’s been moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the “health and safety of student athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents,” according to the Big Ten.
The entire 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament will be played in Indiana.
Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.
The United Center and the city of Chicago have played a vital role in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament over the past two decades and the conference looks forward to the tournament returning to the United Center in 2023.Big Ten statement