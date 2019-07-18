Big Ten Media Day: 1-on-1 with OSU senior receiver K.J. Hill

CHICAGO (WCMH)– In the 2018 football season, receiver K.J. Hill finished second on the Ohio State football team with 70 catches and six touchdowns behind Parris Campbell.

Campbell is now an Indianapolis Colt after being selected 59th in the NFL draft in April.

PREVIOUS STORY: Receiver K.J. Hill says he’s coming back to Ohio State

Hill said he had a tough decision on whether to come back and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes his senior season. Hill stayed, but OSU still lost three of its top four receivers from the 2018 season to the draft.

“I’ve got big shoes to fill with those three,” Hill told NBC4’s Audrey Hasson at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago. “All I did was watch them and looked up to them. I’m just going to do the same thing they did, and hopefully the young guys will follow my lead, and we’ll keep the train rolling.”

Hill says true freshman Jaelen Gill is a young receiver who has been stepping up.

“With workouts and everything, I can see he’s going hard. He’s looking good. [His] body is looking good… bigger, faster, stronger every day,” Hill added.

Watch Audrey Hasson’s full 1-on-1 interview with Hill at Big Ten Media Day 2019 below.