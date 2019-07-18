Big Ten Media Day: 1-on-1 with junior DE Jonathon Cooper

CHICAGO (WCMH)– Central Ohio native Jonathon Cooper says the growth the Ohio State Buckeye football team has made in the off season has been “amazing.” The defensive end from Gahanna is returning for a third season and is ready to get to work.

“The summer training has been great,” Cooper told NBC4’s Audrey Hasson at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago.” Everybody is really improving. It’s all been going up so far, and I feel like the entire team is ready to put on our pads and see what we really look like.”

Watch Audrey Hasson’s full 1-on-1 interview with Cooper at Big Ten Media Day 2019 below.

