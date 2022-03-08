COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was voted to the All-Big Ten first team while point guard Malaki Branham was named Freshman of the Year by media and coaches for the 2021-22 regular season.

Liddell averaged a team high 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game and was also named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team.

Branham was also named to the conference’s third team by Big Ten coaches and the media. Branham, who averaged 13.2 points per game, is the first Ohio State freshman since D’Angelo Russell to receive an All-Big Ten selection.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten’s Player of the Year while the Coach of the Year award went to the Badgers’ head coach Greg Gard.

Big Ten first team

E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Ohio State will play its first game of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday evening in the second round.

Buckeyes will face the winner of Wednesday’s first round game between Penn State and Minnesota.