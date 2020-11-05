Big Ten announces first half of 2020-21 men’s hockey schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday the first half of the schedule for the 2020-21 hockey season, which is slated to start the weekend of Nov. 13.

The full schedule will feature 24 conference games for each team, plus an additional four contests per school against Arizona State University hosted at Big Ten venues. The 2020-21 schedule will conclude March 18-20, 2021, with the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

Big Ten hockey teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, 2020, including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice and competition. Arizona State University has agreed to adhere to the same testing protocols as the Big Ten Conference.

Here’s Ohio State’s first half schedule: