Big Ten announces 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule Thursday night.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, ranked No. 23 by the Associated Press, will begin Big Ten play on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Purdue.

The Buckeyes will play 20 conference games this season. Each school may also play up to seven non-conference games. Ohio State’s biggest non-conference games include a road game against Notre Dame on Dec. 8 and a game against North Carolina in Cleveland on Dec. 19.

Fans and family members will not be permitted for 28 days starting Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics determined that family members of the players and coaching staffs of teams competing this fall will no longer be permitted into any university sporting event.

The decision by the department to not allow any fans aligns with the Columbus Department of Health’s stay at home advisory, which was issued Wednesday. The advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in place for the next 28 days.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 10-14 at the United Center in Chicago. The NCAA announced on Monday that the entire men’s basketball tournament could be played in Indianapolis to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 25 Illinois State at Ohio State

Nov. 29 UMass-Lowell at Ohio State

Dec. 2 Morehead State at Ohio State

Dec. 5 Alabama A&M at Ohio State

Dec. 8 Ohio State at Notre Dame

Dec. 16 Ohio State at Purdue

Dec. 19 North Carolina versus Ohio State (Cleveland)

Dec. 23 Rutgers at Ohio State

Dec. 26 Ohio State at Northwestern

Dec. 30 Nebraska at Ohio State

Jan. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota

Jan. 6 Penn State at Ohio State

Jan. 9 Ohio State at Rutgers

Jan. 13 Northwestern at Ohio State

Jan. 16 Ohio State at Illinois

Jan. 23 Ohio State at Wisconsin

Jan. 27 Purdue at Ohio State

Jan. 31 Michigan State at Ohio State

Feb. 4 Ohio State at Iowa

Feb. 8 Ohio State at Maryland

Feb. 13 Indiana at Ohio State

Feb. 18 Ohio State at Penn State

Feb. 21 Michigan at Ohio State

Feb. 25 Ohio State at Michigan State

Feb. 28 Iowa at Ohio State

March 6 Illinois at Ohio State

Ohio State finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-10 record overall and a record of 11-9 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes season ended before the Big Ten Tournament due to the pandemic.

To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, this year’s schedule is built with two sets of collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.

Big Ten men’s basketball teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, 2020. These protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.