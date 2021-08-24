Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 form alliance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Commissioners from the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 formally announced an alliance between the three conferences Tuesday, August 24. The pact involves scheduling, governance, the College Football Playoff and more.

Today, the Big Ten, @theACC and @pac12 announce an historic alliance that will bring 41 world-class institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics.



Read more about the announcement: https://t.co/naLrGmaNya pic.twitter.com/x8D3NSYHIv — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 24, 2021

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff held a joint video conference to announce the alliance.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together and work together,” Warren said. “Hopefully this alliance will stabilize the different issues we’re facing in college athletics.”

The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games. A working group comprised of athletic directors representing the three conferences will oversee the scheduling component of the alliance, including determining the criteria upon which scheduling decisions will be made.

The alliance comes less than a month after the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma unanimously accepted an invitation to join the SEC, making it the first 16-team super conference.

The alliance, along with the impending departure of Texas and Oklahoma, will ultimately make the Big 12 conference obsolete. Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the Big 12 through June 30, 2025, but the schools may leave sooner.

Phillips said the ACC does not have a final stance on expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 but Warren and Kliavkoff said they are both in favor of expanding the playoffs.