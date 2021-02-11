Big Time Sports: Busy schedule ahead in Big Ten as conference celebrates its 125th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten Conference is celebrating its 125th birthday this week with a busy schedule of basketball.

Seven midwestern schools met in Chicago on February 8, 1896 to establish the foundation of what became the Big Ten.

Over the decades, the conference has been one of the premier basketball leagues in the country and this year is no different. Seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, more than any other conference.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WTTV’s Chris Widlic and the Nexstar Nation look back at the this week’s games and ahead to the weekend slate in “Big Time Sports” streaming live at 8 p.m. ET.

They’ll also have the schedule for March’s Big Ten Tournament, which was officially moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis this week.