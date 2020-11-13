Big Time Sports: 6 games on slate with Ohio State-Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s only a six-game slate for the Big Ten this weekend for the third week in a row.

The top team in the conference, No. 3 Ohio State, has an unexpected bye this Saturday after a string of COVID-19 cases in the Maryland football program forced a cancellation.

Indiana looks to stay perfect when they visit Michigan State. A win would set up a battle of unbeatens next week when the Hoosiers meet the Buckeyes. Indiana has vaulted into the top ten for the first time since 1969.

The Purdue-Northwestern game time has been changed from 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both teams are undefeated and can take control of the west division with a victory.

Meanwhile, Penn State, Nebraska and Illinois are still searching for their first wins.

Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths take fans on a tour of the Big Ten previewing this weekend’s action in “Big Time Sports” live at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the schedule for week 4:

Friday, November 13

Iowa at Minnesota – 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 14