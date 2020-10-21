Big 10 Sports

Skip to content
Pat Chambers resigns as Penn State men’s basketball coach
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,366 new cases, 66 additional deaths
Video
Here is when you can do early in-person voting in Franklin County through Election Day
Video
Otterbein University students call for more breaks during stressful school year
Video
Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
18-year-old man indicted for murder of OSU student
Warmer & muggier weather coming, with fog and sunshine too
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Columbus, Central Ohio 2020 Trick or Treat dates and times
Video
WATCH: NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ Episode 5 focuses on voting
Video
Ready 4 School Gallery: Show us your back to school photos
Gallery
Stuff the Backpack virtually with NBC4 this year
Video
