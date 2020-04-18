Bexley native, UC men’s soccer player discusses program getting cut

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Tuesday, University of Cincinnati Athletic Director John Cunningham told the men’s soccer team the program would be discontinued due to a lack of finances. The news came as a shock to the entire team, including sophomore Trey Asensio.

“We were all shocked. We didn’t expect it,” said Trey. “I would love to keep playing here, but the sad reality is if I want to keep playing, I have to leave. “

The Bexley native has been playing soccer since he was four years old, thanks to an in-house role model.

“I have an older brother, Matt, he’s about eight years older, he was playing at the time,” Asenio said. “I always kind of just followed him. You see what your older brother’s doing and I kind of want to be like that.”

When Trey was 10-years-old, Matt went off to play soccer at the University of Cincinnati. Eight years later, the younger Asensio followed suit.

“Seeing that kind of pushed me at a really young age,” Trey said. “My freshman year I remember just kind of sitting in the locker room before one of our first few games, you know, just thinking to myself, like, this is real. This isn’t a dream. I’ve dreamt of this for a long time.”

It wasn’t just soccer that drew Trey to UC. He figured out in high school that he wanted to be an engineer, and Cincinnati offered a great place to learn.

“Coming out of high school, I knew what I wanted to do, and out of all my choices [UC] was the biggest school with the most name recognition and just provided me a really good education system along with a really good team,” he explained. “I fell in love with it ever since I got here.”

That attachment to the school is what made this week’s announcement hard for not just Trey, but the entire UC men’s soccer team.

“I don’t think it’s really set in,” Trey said. “I still don’t think my mind has fully wrapped around this.”

The news came almost exactly a month after head coach Hylton Dayes stepped down. He is the winningest men’s soccer coach in UC history.

“I did feel like it was important to look at the broad spectrum of our athletics department and the financial stresses we were under, so that’s the reasoning behind the decision,” said Cunningham. “But it’s hard because I know there are 21 young men who signed up to play Division I soccer at UC and have represented us in the right way and have done all of the right things.”

The school will honor the players’ scholarships if they decide to finish their academic careers at Cincinnati. Trey said that eased the shock a bit, but two years into his college life, he’s right back at having to make a huge decision about his future while finishing classes online during the pandemic.

“My job is just to try to figure out you know where’s the best spot for me and where can I continue my degree and my soccer career,” he said. “I don’t want someone else to tell me when I’m done playing soccer. I kind of want that decision to be my own. So that’s what’s pushing me to you know perhaps find a new school.”

In a statement, the University of Cincinnati said all men’s soccer players with eligibilty left would be able to transfer without penalty, meaning they would be immediately eligible to play at their new school.

The UC men’s soccer program began in 1973 and has an all-time record of 385-408-84.