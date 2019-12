New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The 0-16 watch is over for this season in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals became the league’s last team to win a game, snapping snapped a 13-game skid dating back to last season with a 22-6 win over the New York Jets.

Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass and helped the Bengals end their longest skid in franchise history. It’s also the first career victory for rookie head coach Zac Taylor who benched Dalton after Cincinnati’s eighth loss this season.