CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.

The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired. But he built a foundation those first two years that allowed Cincinnati to win the AFC North for the first time since 2015, win its first playoff game since 1991 and advance to the Super Bowl for just the third time in franchise history.

“We have to match the intensity that we had this season in the offseason, training camp and continue to build off of this,” Taylor said. “2022 is going to be a new team. Whether most of the team is back or not doesn’t really matter. We’ve got to have that intensity to attack the season to put ourselves back in this position.”