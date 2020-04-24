Bengals select WR Tee Higgins with 33rd overall pick in NFL Draft

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals, who selected Athens’ native Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick on Thursday, picked wide receiver Tee Higgins from Clemson with the first pick of the second round in the NFL Draft on Friday night.

This is the second time in four years the Bengals have selected a wide receiver in the first round. Cincinnati picked John Ross 9th overall in the 2017 draft.

Higgins is from Oak Ridge, Tennessee and was named 1st-team All-ACC in 2019. During the 2019 season, Higgins had 1,167 receiving yards, 5th most in Clemson history.

Higgins played in 15 games as a sophomore and junior and caught 59 passes each season totaling 25 receiving touchdowns during those two seasons.