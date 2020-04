LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker Logan Wilson #30 of the Wyoming Cowboys tackles quarterback Kurt Palandech #14 of the UNLV Rebels after he rushed for five yards during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 69-66 in triple overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson with the first pick of the 3rd round in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Wilson is from Casper, Wyoming and was the only non-Power 5 finalist for the 2019 Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker.

The Bengals selected LSU quarterback and Athens’ native Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick and Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick.