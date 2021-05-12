Bengals release 2021-22 NFL schedule

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals released their 2021-22 schedule Wednesday highlighted by a home Thursday night football game against Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars and a Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati’s Week 4 game pits the Bengals against Meyer and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow played for Meyer for three seasons at Ohio State from 2015-17 before transferring to LSU.

Burrow suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team.

The Bengals finished the 2020-21 season with four wins, 11 losses and one tie for the fifth-worst record in the NFL. Cincinnati used the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase played with Burrow at LSU and the two combined for 1,780 yards and 21 touchdowns during their 2019-20 National Championship season.

Cincinnati selecting a receiver over an offensive lineman surprised many and the Bengals made another questionable move when they traded back eight spots in the second round. Cincinnati picked Clemson lineman Jackson Carman in that second round, a player who many experts thought was a third to fourth round prospect.

Below is the Bengals full 2021-22 schedule: