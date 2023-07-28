COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo further tests after injuring his right calf during a practice Thursday afternoon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Burrow suffered a calf strain and was carted off the field. He was seen hobbling on his left foot, favoring his right calf after scrambling out of the pocket during an 11-on-11 drill at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Burrow, who was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg prior to the injury, was assisted to the cart before being driven off the field.

In April the Bengals exercised the fifth-year contract option for Burrow and are looking to sign him to a long-term deal. He threw for over 4,400 yards in each of the past two seasons and has 69 total touchdown passes over that span.

Burrow began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU and leading the Tigers to a national championship. The Bengals selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Cincinnati reached the 2022 Super Bowl, a 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams, the first Cincinnati Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Last season the team lost 23-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.