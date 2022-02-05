CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bengals concluded their run of practices inside the bubble at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday. It is expected to be the final indoor practice before the team flies to Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin a week of preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams on NBC4.

Offensive guard Jackson Carman (back) did not participate for a second-straight day after practicing the first two days this week.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah, who suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter of Cincinnati’s win against Kansas City, worked off to the side during the portion of practice that was open to media. He worked on a stationary bike, worked his knee by repeatedly kicking into the air and did some easy running with resistance on a band.

The Bengals will not be practicing Sunday. The team will work out Monday and hold a pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium in the evening as part of Super Bowl Opening Night.