INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin brushed off the idea of trading receiver Tee Higgins at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

Tobin was asked about trade offers for Higgins as the Bengals restructure cap space to potentially sign quarterback Joe Burrow to a new deal.

‘I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better and so trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind,” Tobin said. “That’s their problem. they want a receiver go find your own.”

Higgins was drafted in the second round by Cincinnati during the 2020 NFL Draft. Higgins ranked second on the team in touchdowns (seven) and receiving yards (1,029). It’s the second season in a row Higgins caught exactly 74 passes for more than 1,000 yards.

“In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now,” Tobin said.

Higgins, like Burrow, is available for a contract extension this offseason.