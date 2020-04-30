Bears sign Ted Ginn Jr. to 1-year deal

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas #13 celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WCMH) — The Chicago Bears have signed former Ohio State standout Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old had 30 catches for 421 yards while playing in all 16 games for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Ginn will be entering his 14th season in the NFL and the Bears will be his 6th NFL team.

Ginn is one of three players still playing in the NFL from the 2007 rookie class with the other two being Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen.

Once seen as a draft bust, new Bears WR Ted Ginn stands with Redskins RB Adrian Peterson and Seahawks TE Greg Olsen as one of only three players left from the 2007 rookie class (pending what LS Zak DeOssie and K Nick Folk do).



This will be his 14th NFL season. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2020

In the NFL, Ginn has 409 career receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns.

At Ohio State, Ginn had 135 receptions for 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns during his three seasons as a Buckeye. He also had eight special teams’ touchdowns and racked up more than 2,000 yards as a punt and kick returner.