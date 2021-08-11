Basketball fanatic Dawand Jones finds love for football at Ohio State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones always imagined he’d play the sport he loved in college — but it wasn’t football. The Indianapolis native grew up a basketball fanatic, but when bigger offers came for football, he knew it would be his future.

“I told coaches on [college] visits … they wanted me to say I love football, but I couldn’t tell them that because I would be lying, and at the time, I didn’t love football as a freshman,” Jones said. “[Football] grew on me and just became my life, I would say.”

Similarly, Jones has grown on the coaching staff, particularly offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, who believes the 360-pound junior is one of the best linemen in the country.

“When he sets in pass [protection], there’s nobody going around him and they’re not going through him,” Studrawa said. ‘We’ve got the best pass rushers in America that we go against every day … and Dawand right now has been dominant as a pass protector on that edge.”

His dominance on the gridiron has helped him gain a new appreciation — and love — for the sport that will likely make him a lot of money in the very near future.

“I can actually say I love football now,” Jones said. “This is my life. I have no choice but to go hard. I feel like if I don’t go hard, where am I going to be at? … Football is my life. Basketball I kind of had to throw out the window.”

Jones, who came to OSU as a guard, is competing to be a starter on Ohio State’s offensive line. Despite losing two interior linemen to the NFL, Studrawa has been experimenting with some changes, including moving All-American Thayer Munford to guard and switching Jones from guard to tackle.

Jones lost 15-20 pounds in the offseason, which he says has helped him transition.

“I feel like I get to move better. Me playing tackle, I get to play in space. You have to be lighter and be light on your feet going against these 250-260 [pound] guys, which are almost literally a hundred pounds below me, so you have no choice but to be light.”

Switching Jones to tackle and moving Munford inside isn’t a permeant fixture, but it’s also not the only change Studrawa has considered. He’s also put Paris Johnson Jr., one of the top-rated tackles in the country in 2020, at guard during parts of spring and fall camp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus Paralympian to compete in two events in Tokyo

Fallen Nelsonville Police officer laid to rest

Dog found shot finds good home with West Jefferson family

Central Ohio non-profits team up to help fight food insecurity

Second suspect in custody, teen sought in fatal shooting of rapper

FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus OBGYN, CDC urges all pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

More Local News