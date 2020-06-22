Baseball teams at Utica, Danville will play a Senior Night game for #ClassOf2020

Two teams compete in Nations Baseball summer tournament at Legions Field in Utica, Ohio Friday, June 19, 2020 (Photo by Tony Mirones)

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) — High school athletes around the country who play a spring sport missed out on practicing, competing, and being recognized on Senior Night.

Two local schools are coming together Tuesday night for one game to give players in the class of 2020 a Senior Night unlike any other. The baseball teams at Utica High School and Danville High School will scrimmage at Legion Field at 6 p.m. in Utica.

Utica Head Coach Mike Sandman said the event has been approved by various organizations and social distancing guidelines will be posted.

The game is scheduled for seven innings.