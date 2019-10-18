WATCH– BAND OF THE WEEK winners: Johnstown High School

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH)– It was the tightest Band of the Week vote yet, but the Johnnies marching band of Johnstown High School came out on top by one vote.

PREVIOUS STORY: BAND OF THE WEEK: Granville vs. Johnstown

Their halftime show Friday night for week eight of high school football features a number of recent Top 40 chart hits including “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendez, and “Drop Top” by Keith Urban.

Their goal says senior band member Kenedy Moody is to get the audience out of their seats and dancing with them.

“No matter if you’re 3 or 15 or 25 or 85, you’re going to have fun watching our band,” Moody added.

Under the instruction of Marc Zirille, the band has traveled all over the country to perform.

“In my time we were allowed to go to Chicago for the Thanksgiving Day parade in Chicago…. that was a blast,” explained Moody. “We also did a bunch of fun things around the city as a band bonding together.”