WATCH: Band of the Week winner Bexley High School

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH)– The Lions marching band of Bexley High School have claimed the final NBC4 Band of the Week title of the year.

Friday night they will perform their senior show senior band member Elyse Fox told NBC4.

PREVIOUS STORY: Band of the Week: Bexley vs. Reynoldsburg

“It’s a little emotional,” said Bexley senior Elyse Fox. “I think for all of us, it’s pretty bittersweet. The senior class is pretty large. There’s about 24 of us, so it’s always just really felt like home, and most of us have been in the band since either 5th grade or middle school.”

Fox adds the Bexley seniors get to pick everything about the senior night show from music to outfits. The outfits remain a secret from everyone, even their band director, until Friday night.

“The Bexley band is very unique and that is the biggest thing about Bexley. We are are very unique district as well. We’re small but mighty. We never give up. Especially the band and the football team. It’s going to be a great night. Enthusiasm is so high,” Fox explained.