Marysville vs. Dublin Jerome, who will be NBC4’s Band of the Week?

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– What’s high school football without the marching bands?

NBC4 is introducing the Band of the Week competition Thursday night during NBC4 at 5 p.m. 2-3 bands will be in the running each week. The winner will get their entire halftime show Friday night broadcast on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 News app and the NBC4 Facebook Page.

During week one of high school football, the Celts marching band from Dublin Jerome High school and the Monarchs from Marysville High School will be featured.

To vote live for the band of the week watch NBC4 at 5 p.m., download the NBC4 app, and enable notifications. We’ll send out an alert when it’s time to vote for who you want to be our NBC4 Band of the Week.

If you’d like to nominate a band to be in the running, send Kristine Varkony an email or Facebook message.