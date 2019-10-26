LIVE: Band of the Week Thomas Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the Cardinals of Thomas Worthington High School who edged out Westerville Central in this week’s Battle of the Bands.

With the season winding down, many of the senior members are trying to live each game to its fullest while making memories.

“I would not have been able to do this if it weren’t for the amazing directors that we have in this district at the high school and middle school. They’re amazing,” Thomas Worthington drum major Phoebe Saboley said.

For its performance, Thomas Worthington has some buzz-worthy musical wordplay featured in their show.

“Our show this year is incredible,” Saboley added. “We got a new arranger. Our closer is amazing.”

Thomas Worthington is hosting Dublin Scioto Friday night.

“It features ‘Overture to the Wasp,’ ‘Flight of the Bumblebee,’ and ‘Fields of Gold’ by Sting which is the greatest pun ever to be made,” Saboley said laughing.

Watch the Cardinals performance in the video above.

