Band of the Week: Thomas Worthington vs. Westerville Central

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– As high school football season winds down, the senior marching band members at Westerville Central and Thomas Worthington are staring to reflect.

“I just want to appreciate it while I still can,” said Westerville Central head drum major Jake Bibbo. “[I] just soak up all the moments I can and try to enjoy it.”

“I would not have been able to do this if it weren’t for the amazing directors that we have in this district at the high school and middle school. They’re amazing,” Thomas Worthington drum major Phoebe Saboley said.

However, both bands are still competitive as ever and want to show off their halftime show to all of Central Ohio.

“Our show this year is incredible,” Saboley added. “We got a new arranger. Our closer is amazing.”

“We’re fun, and we try to entertain people, and that’s what we’re here to do,” Bibbo stated.

In Worthington there’s some buzz-worthy musical word play featured in their show.

“It features ‘Overture to the Wasp,’ ‘Flight of the Bumblebee,’ and ‘Fields of Gold’ by Sting which is the greatest pun ever to be made,” Saboley said laughing.

Westerville is featuring some pop icons.

“It’s senior night for the marching band, and so the seniors picked and selected for us to do,” Bibbo explained. “We picked a Beyonce song, and we’re also doing the rest of our ‘Modern Hits’ show.”