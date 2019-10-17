BAND OF THE WEEK: Granville vs. Johnstown

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The Blue Aces from Granville and the Johnnies from Johnstown High School will no doubt have you out of your seat during their half time shows.

“They’re really great people, really great community. We really love going over there,” said Granville high school marching band field commander Nate Homan.

“Our band director actually was the teacher of the Granville band director, so they know each other. They’re tight,” added Johnstown senior Kenedy Moody.

They’re so tight that they’ve recently collaborated on a halftime performance.

“You would think we would be in competition or just be envious of each other, but we actually just lifted each other up and inspired each other to work harder and to be more enthusiastic,” Moody added.

About 10 miles separates the schools, but this week, their halftime shows are vastly different.

“This halftime show is “Disney Dystopia” because we are going on a Disney trip this year and parading in a Disney parade, so we’re just doing a lot of different themes from a lot of Disney movies in kind of the darker area,” Homan explained.

Johnstown will entertain with some top 40 chart hits: “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendez, and “Drop Top” by Keith Urban.

“No matter if you’re 3 or 15 or 25 or 85, you’re going to have fun watching our band,” Moody said.

“We’re friends with the Johnnies,” said Homan. “It’s weird going up against them, but they’re going to have a great run and I hope we do, too.”