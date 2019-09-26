BAND OF THE WEEK: Dublin Coffman vs. Pickerington North

We are nearly halfway through high school football season, and for week five we are featuring the two bands who had the most nominations to be featured in the NBC4 Band of the Week competition: Dublin Coffman and Pickerington High School North.

Their football teams also play each other Friday night, and that was no coincidence. We are planning on it being a tight vote.

We all just come together for this love of music that we all have, and we make something great out of it. Griffin Brammer, DCHS Band President

We really care about looking the best for everyone else and giving everything our all and putting it all out on the field and leaving it there. Madison Dallke, PHSN head field commander

Those statement rings true at both the Dublin Coffman and Pickerington North marching bands, but their half time shows are an ocean apart.

“The show this this year is a really fun one,” said Brammer. “We’re doing a Paris themed show. It’s called ‘C’est La Vie,’ and it’s almost kind of like a love story: an American girl coming to Paris for the first time and finding love in the city of lights.

On the other side of the outerbelt— “‘La Fiesta Mexicana’… we have ‘Carol of the Bells’… ACDC ‘Hells Bells’ worked in there, too”

The panthers’ show is call “Every Time a Bell Rings.”

We found a way to put all of these songs that sound really mod podge together to something that sounds really cool,” Dallke explained.

Both bands, while very large, have found ways to highlight individual band members with unique talents.

“We have some truly spectacular players out there,” Brammer elaborated. “This year not only do we have a flute and clarinet solo, we have a trumpet and trombone solo and a couple of dance soloists from the color guard, and their all just truly fantastic.”

“Our color guard is fantastic,” added Dallke “We like to make it so we compliment them most of the time, so instead of them being in the background for us, we’re with them, and it’s all one.”