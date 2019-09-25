BAND OF THE WEEK: Dublin Coffman vs. Pickerington North face off in week 5

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Two of the most heavily nominated bands will battle to become the NBC4 Band of the Week for week 5 of high school football. This week we will feature the ‘Rocks marching band from Dublin Coffman and the Panthers from Pickerington North High School.

NBC4 Band of the Week competition airs Thursdays during NBC4 at 5 p.m. Two to three bands will be in the running each week. The winner will get their entire halftime show Friday night broadcast on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 News app and the NBC4 Facebook Page.

To vote live for the band of the week watch NBC4 at 5 p.m., download the NBC4 app, and enable notifications. We’ll send out an alert when it’s time to vote for who you want to be our NBC4 Band of the Week.

