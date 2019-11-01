Band of the Week: Bexley vs. Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Friday is the last high school football game for the seniors of Bexley and Reynoldsburg High Schools.

“Its’ a little emotional,” said Bexley senior Elyse Fox. “I think for all of us, it’s pretty bitter sweet. The senior class is pretty large. There’s about 24 of us, so it’s always just really felt like home, and most of us have been in the band since either 5th grade or middle school.”

“It’s really sad. I’m friends with a lot of [the seniors], so it’s going to be hard,” said Reynoldsburg field commander Evan Green.

The two schools want to play their last half time shows, their senior shows, for all of Central Ohio as the NBC4 Band of the Week.

“We are a hard-working group,” Green added. “We always try our best. We’re a talented group, and I think you guys would like to watch our show.”

“The Bexley band is very unique and that is the biggest thing about Bexley. We are are very unique district as well. We’re small but mighty. We never give up. Especially the band and the football team. It’s going to be a great night. Enthusiasm is so high,” Fox explained.