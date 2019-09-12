BAND OF THE WEEK: Franklin Heights vs. Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Football season is marching right along! It is already week three of high school football.

This week Franklin Heights High School and Grandview Heights High School are battling to be the NBC4 Band of the Week.

BAND ANNOUNCEMENT: Franklin Heights & Grandview Heights week 3 face off

On the southwest side, they are blasting off in a salute to Ohio’s rich space exploration history during the Franklin Heights half time show Friday night.

“Our show is called ‘one small step.’ It’s for Apollo,” explained FHHS head field commander Cicely Reed. “Everyone’s going to take one small step like the “one small step for man,” and it’s really spacey and cool.”



Back on earth, another salute at Grandview Heights in a fitting patriotic tribute to America.

“We’re just a band that our goal is to just entertain and give back to our community,” said GHHS senior band member David Zimmerman .



Both schools are united by wanting to pay homage to those who have shown bravery, and also, united by the quest to put on a good show that they want to share with all of Central Ohio Friday night.

“It’ll just be a good show with a good environment and our band is just really good at making people feel at home and just welcome,” Zimmerman added.

“I think our school is a little underestimated a little bit, because of where we are and the stigma that I guess comes with our school, but all these people here, I can honestly say are my friends, and I love them all, and we all really care a lot about what we’re doing, so it would be nice for people to see it,” Reed said.