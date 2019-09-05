BAND OF THE WEEK: Centennial vs. Hilliard Darby vs. Upper Arlington

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Week two of high school football Friday night is upon us. That means its time to chose another band of the week.

This week, NBC4 was welcomed to practices at Centennial, Hilliard Darby, and Upper Arlington High Schools.

The band at Columbus’ Centennial High School is a big deal, especially to its members.

“I know myself personally, I ended up going to Centennial to be in the band and there’s kids that bus from the west side to go to Centennial to be in the band,” Centennial High School band PR chair Yara Moret elaborated.

The Upper Arlington band is a military style band similar to Ohio State’s.

“We tend to play different variations of songs, and we’re also very loud,” Upper Arlington marching band drum major Addy Pittenger explained. “We have a significant pregame that looks like an OSU. We feel like the OSU marching band when you come to our school.”

Hilliard Darby is taking a different approach to their half time show with music based on the children’s book “Goodnight Moon.”

“I think goodnight moon really sets us apart. Its something really interesting and different and it adds a lot of different musical elements,” Joy Mak, Hilliard Darby band president said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Friday Night Week 1, Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Night Week 1, Part 2"

Football Friday Night Week 1, Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Night Week 1, Part 1"

FFN Week 1: Thomas Worthington at Canal Winchester

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Thomas Worthington at Canal Winchester"

FFN Week 1: Bishop Watterson at Lancaster

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Bishop Watterson at Lancaster"

FFN Week 1: Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg"

FFN Week 1: Grove City at Hilliard Davidson

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Grove City at Hilliard Davidson"

FFN Week 1: Olentangy at Hilliard Darby

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Olentangy at Hilliard Darby"

FFN Week 1: Westerville South at New Albany

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Westerville South at New Albany"

FFN Week 1: Big Walnut at Johnstown

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Big Walnut at Johnstown"

FFN Week 1: Elder at Gahanna

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Elder at Gahanna"

FFN Week 1: Buckeye Valley at Delaware Hayes

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Buckeye Valley at Delaware Hayes"

FFN Week 1: Pickerington North at Olentangy Liberty

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN Week 1: Pickerington North at Olentangy Liberty"

Football Friday Nite: Week 1 preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite: Week 1 preview"

2019 FFN Preseason Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 FFN Preseason Team"

OCC Ohio Division Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "OCC Ohio Division Preview"

Hamilton follows family history, and his own path, to Ohio State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton follows family history, and his own path, to Ohio State"

FFN preseason Power Poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "FFN preseason Power Poll"

Other Schools to Watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other Schools to Watch"

Columbus City League Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus City League Preview"

CCL Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "CCL Preview"

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools