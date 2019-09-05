BAND OF THE WEEK: Centennial vs. Hilliard Darby vs. Upper Arlington

Week two of high school football Friday night is upon us. That means its time to chose another band of the week.

This week, NBC4 was welcomed to practices at Centennial, Hilliard Darby, and Upper Arlington High Schools.

The band at Columbus’ Centennial High School is a big deal, especially to its members.

“I know myself personally, I ended up going to Centennial to be in the band and there’s kids that bus from the west side to go to Centennial to be in the band,” Centennial High School band PR chair Yara Moret elaborated.

The Upper Arlington band is a military style band similar to Ohio State’s.

“We tend to play different variations of songs, and we’re also very loud,” Upper Arlington marching band drum major Addy Pittenger explained. “We have a significant pregame that looks like an OSU. We feel like the OSU marching band when you come to our school.”

Hilliard Darby is taking a different approach to their half time show with music based on the children’s book “Goodnight Moon.”

“I think goodnight moon really sets us apart. Its something really interesting and different and it adds a lot of different musical elements,” Joy Mak, Hilliard Darby band president said.