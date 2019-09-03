BAND OF THE WEEK: Centennial, UA & Darby will battle it out in week 2

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– NBC4’S Band of the week for week two of high school football will either be the Stars of Centennial High School, Panthers of Hilliard Darby High School, or the Golden Bears of Upper Arlington High School.

BAND OF THE WEEK ANNOUNCEMENT! Week 2 will feature Centennial High School (Columbus, Ohio), Hilliard Darby Music Boosters, and Upper Arlington Schools! HOW TO VOTE ➡️ nbc4i.co/2NTEGwV Posted by NBC4 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

NBC4 the Band of the Week competition airs Thursdays during NBC4 at 5 p.m. Two to three bands will be in the running each week. The winner will get their entire halftime show Friday night broadcast on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 News app and the NBC4 Facebook Page.

To vote live for the band of the week watch NBC4 at 5 p.m., download the NBC4 app, and enable notifications. We’ll send out an alert when it’s time to vote for who you want to be our NBC4 Band of the Week.

If you’d like to nominate a band to be in the running, send Kristine Varkony an email or Facebook message.