CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had surgery to repair a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder on Wednesday.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Orr Limpisvasti performed the surgery at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. Mayfield posted a video on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday it was successful.

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy. A lot of stuff has gone down and it wasn’t easy on me or my family so I appreciate everybody that’s reached out, that wished me well and good luck,” he said in the video.

He said the road to recovery won’t be easy and promised to provide more updates.

“This is not the end of my story. It’s just going to be one of those things that I’ll look back and remember, one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of and it’ll make me a better person,” the QB continued.

Mayfield injured his left shoulder during Week 2 and spent most of the season wearing a harness. During 2021, he threw for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His completion rate was about 60%.