NORMAN, Oklahoma (WCMH/AP) — Baker Mayfield said he and the Cleveland Browns are ‘ready to move on’ while answering questions Tuesday at his youth football camp near the University of Oklahoma campus.

Mayfield was asked about a reconciliation with the Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for a full season.

“I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

The Browns made a trade for Watson in March and then signed him to a record-setting $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract.

Now, Watson faces a possible suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas. 20 of those 24 lawsuits were settled last week.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association, is holding a hearing this week to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

The NFL is reportedly seeking a full-season suspension at minimum.

Mayfield said he expected to be traded before the NFL draft, but he’s still on the team roughly a month before the opening of training camps.

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things, but it’s just the stuff that’s out of my control,” he said. “And so, you know, let those things happen and fall in place.”