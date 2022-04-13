CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — During a podcast appearance Wednesday, Baker Mayfield said he felt ‘disrespected’ by the Browns who picked Deshaun Watson over him to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Mayfield told the podcast You Neva Know: You know what I mean? he feels disrespected “because I was told one thing and they completely did another.”

Mayfield also expressed his frustration with having to deal with four head coaches in four years as well as several different offensive coordinators.

“I have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place,” Mayfield told YNK. “I’m just looking for stabilization right now and I know what I need to do for me to be the best version of me and to be able to lead an organization.”

Watson is the subject of 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. A grand jury declined to indict him in March on sexual misconduct claims brought by 22 women.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Watson received a five-year, $230 million contract from Cleveland, which is completely guaranteed — the largest contract of its kind in NFL history.