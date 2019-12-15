Athens’ native, LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Former Athens football standout Joe Burrow is your 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

Burrow, a senior transfer from Ohio State University to LSU, has led LSU to the SEC championship and No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The quarterback won the Heisman on Saturday night in a record landslide vote, becoming the first LSU player to bring college football’s most prestigious award back to Baton Rouge in 60 years.

Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 percent of all the first-place votes available. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State was fourth. .

Burrow is the second LSU player to win the coveted Heisman, the first since Billy Cannon in 1959. He is also the first Ohioan to win the award since Troy Smith in 2006.

Burrow grew up hoping to play for Nebraska, like his father and two brothers, but the Cornhuskers never showed interest. So he started his career at Ohio State, which offered a scholarship because then-offensive coordinator Tom Herman prodded Urban Meyer.

He appeared in nine games for the Buckeyes, always in the shadows of J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins Jr. When he didn’t win the starting job in the spring of 2018, and with his business degree in hand, he transferred to LSU with two years of eligibility.

Burrow’s 4,715 passing yards and nation-leading 48 touchdown passes are Southeastern Conference records. He has had five TD passes in a game three times and has thrown for 300 yards or more in a school-record seven straight games. He is the most accurate passer in the country, at 77.9%, and has thrown just six interceptions.

He stamped himself as the Heisman front-runner with his performance against Alabama in November. On the biggest possible regular-season stage — LSU was No. 1, Alabama No. 2 — he completed 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 46-41 win that snapped the Tigers’ eight-game skid in the series.

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, Burrow quarterbacked Athens (Ohio) High School to three straight state playoff appearances and to each of the school’s seven all-time playoff wins. Burrow was Ohio Mr. Football in 2014 after throwing for nearly 4,500 yards with 63 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has gone from being regarded as a middle-rounder at the start of the season to possible No. 1 overall pick. His extremely high football IQ, toughness and underdog mentality make up for arm strength that, by NFL standards, is not considered elite.

No one could have predicted his incredible rise. He was good enough, not great, in his first year as the Tigers’ starter. Enter Joe Brady, hired as passing game coordinator in January after two years with the New Orleans Saints. Brady, who this week won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant, and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger added run-pass options to the spread offense. Surrounded by high-grade talent, Burrow has done nothing but flourish.