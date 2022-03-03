COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Athletes and spectators were heartbroken when city leaders made the decision to cancel the Arnold Sports Festival back in 2020.

Now, two years later, they’re ready to take the stage again in one of the sport’s premier competitions.

“It’s a lot of sweat, tears, dedication, effort every day,” Caroline Zawadzki, a bodybuilder from Brazil, said. “I did this competition three times, and I won three times.”

Even coming all the way from Brazil, the Arnold and central Ohio feel a bit like home, she said.

“It’s super amazing always to be here, this is my favorite competition. This is the reason I’m always doing this competition,” Zawadzki said.

After being canceled in 2020, more than 20,000 athletes from over 80 countries will be in Columbus for the 34th annual event.

A moment that has been a long-time coming for athletes all across the country.

“Pretty excited — it took me about five years to get to this spot,” Jon Sodawasser, a powerlifter from Iowa, said.

For Sodawasser, the work never stopped. He said he continued competing throughout the pandemic to be ready when he hits the stage.

“Four days a week I’m in the gym about three hours,” Sodawasser said. “We were lucky enough [in Iowa] to have everything opened up enough for competitions, whether it be bodybuilding shows, powerlifting shows and all that.”

After only allowing a handful of spectators in 2021, the Arnold is returning at full capacity for the first time since 2019 — meaning tens of thousands of people from across the world are descending on central Ohio.

“Our numbers look good; we have people in our community that are vaccinated,” Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said.

And thousands of vendors will be equipped with the latest in sports fitness and nutrition, as both they and the athletes apply the finishing touches to years of hard work.

“I’m always doing this competition because Arnold has my heart,” Zawadzki said.

The Arnold Sports Festival runs Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6.

For a list of events and competitions, or more information how to purchase tickets, visit its website.