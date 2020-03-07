ARNOLD SPORTS FESTIVAL: Friday results for men’s physique, fitness international, figure international, women’s physique

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Missy Truscott, of Redmond, WA., and an eight-year veteran of the IFBB Pro League, took home the biggest win of her career when she won the Fitness International at the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival. Truscott, who finished fourth in Columbus last year before finishing second at the 2019 Fitness Olympia, received the champion’s trophy from Arnold Schwarzenegger, a $25,000 check, a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jacket and congratulations from Steve Slater of Rogue and Natalie Eva Marie of Reign Total Body Fuel.

The remainder of the Fitness International top six:

2 nd place: Ariel Khadr of Miami, Fla. received $13,000 and congratulations from Cryotech Nordic and Jan Tana.

place: of Miami, Fla. received $13,000 and congratulations from Cryotech Nordic and Jan Tana. 3 rd place: Tiffany Chandler of Opelika, Ala., received $8,000 and congratulations from Mount Carmel Health System and Magnum Nutraceuticals.

place: of Opelika, Ala., received $8,000 and congratulations from Mount Carmel Health System and Magnum Nutraceuticals. 4 th place: Derina Wilson of Islip Terrace, N.Y., received $5,000 and congratulations from Jan Tana and The Columbus Dispatch.

place: of Islip Terrace, N.Y., received $5,000 and congratulations from Jan Tana and The Columbus Dispatch. 5 th place: Darrian Borello of Washington, Pa., received $3,000 and congratulations from Magnum Nutraceuticals and Cryotech Nordic.

place: of Washington, Pa., received $3,000 and congratulations from Magnum Nutraceuticals and Cryotech Nordic. 6th place: Marta Aguiar of Uruguay received $2,000 and congratulations from The Columbus Dispatch and Mount Carmel Health System.

Mexico’s Natalia Soltero Scores Major Win With Figure International Title

Natalia Soltero of Mexico, who finished fourth in Columbus in 2019 and a disappointing 16th at the 2019 Figure Olympia, took her four-year IFBB Pro League career to new heights with a win at the 2020 Figure International. Soltero received the champion’s trophy from Arnold Schwarzenegger and $16,000, a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jackets and congratulations from Natalie Eva Marie of Reign Total Body Fuel and Steve Slater of Rogue.

The remainder of the Figure International top six:

2 nd place: Bojana Vasiljevic of Palm Desert, Fla., received $10,000 and congratulations from Cryotech Nordic and Jan Tana.

place: of Palm Desert, Fla., received $10,000 and congratulations from Cryotech Nordic and Jan Tana. 3 rd place: Jessica Reyes Padilla of Puerto Rico received $8,000 and trophy from Mount Carmel Health System and Magnum Nutraceuticals.

place: of Puerto Rico received $8,000 and trophy from Mount Carmel Health System and Magnum Nutraceuticals. 4 th place: Ashley Soto of Fasion, N.C., received $5,000 and a trophy from Jan Tana and The Columbus Dispatch.

place: of Fasion, N.C., received $5,000 and a trophy from Jan Tana and The Columbus Dispatch. 5 th place: Anna Banks of Poland received $3,000 and a trophy from Magnum Nutraceuticals and Cryotech Nordic.

place: of Poland received $3,000 and a trophy from Magnum Nutraceuticals and Cryotech Nordic. 6th place: Lola Montez of Canada received $2,000 and a trophy from The Columbus Dispatch and Mount Carmel Health System.

Alex Cambronero Earns First Career Win In Arnold Classic Physique

Alex Cambronero of Miami, Fla., earned his first career win in the IFBB Pro League when he topped a tough field to win the Arnold Classic Physique title. Cambronero’s previous best finish as a pro was two second-place finishes in 2019. Cambronero received the champion’s trophy from Arnold Schwarzenegger and $7,000, a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jacket and congratulations from Natalie Eva Marie of Reign Total Body Fuel and Steve Slater of Rogue.

The remainder of the Arnold Classic Physique top six:

2 nd place: Terrence Ruffin of Odenton, Md., received $4,000 and congratulations from Cryotech Nordic and Jan Tana.

place: of Odenton, Md., received $4,000 and congratulations from Cryotech Nordic and Jan Tana. 3 rd place: Steve Laureus of West Babylon, N.Y., received $3,000 and congratulations from Mount Carmel Health System and Magnum Nutraceuticals.

place: of West Babylon, N.Y., received $3,000 and congratulations from Mount Carmel Health System and Magnum Nutraceuticals. 4 th place: Abner Logan of Bostonreceived $2,000 and a trophy from Jan Tana and The Columbus Dispatch.

place: of Bostonreceived $2,000 and a trophy from Jan Tana and The Columbus Dispatch. 5 th place: Rickey Moten of Savannah, Ga., received $1,000 and congratulations from Magnum Nutraceuticals and Cryotech Nordic.

place: of Savannah, Ga., received $1,000 and congratulations from Magnum Nutraceuticals and Cryotech Nordic. 6th place: Santiago Aragon of Miami, Fla.,received $1,000 and a trophy from The Columbus Dispatch and Mount Carmel Health System.

Natalia Abraham Coelho Repeats As Women’s Physique International Champ

Natalia Abraham Coelho, who was born in New York, New York and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, won the Women’s Physique International crown for the second straight year. She received the champion’s trophy from Arnold Schwarzenegger and $7,000, a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jackets and congratulations from Steve Slater of Rogue and Natalie Eva Marie of Reign Total Body Fuel.

The remainder of the Women’s Physique International top six: