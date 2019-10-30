2020 Arena Football League season in limbo as AFL suspends business operations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The future of the Columbus Destroyers, as well as the rest of the Arena Football League, is in limbo for the 2020 season.

A statement posted on the official Arena Football League Tuesday reads:

Earlier today, the Arena Football League was forced to make the difficult, but necessary decision to close our team services and business operations units in our local markets.

The statement said the closures will eliminate various staff positions, but did not elaborate.

The statement said the closures are due, in part, to financial constraints which the league lists as “extensive legacy liabilities and a recent multimillion-dollar litigation filed against the league by an insurance carrier” that provided coverage for the league between 2009 and 2012.

“Our shareholders have made significant investments to restructure and re-launch the AFL and make it successful,” the statement reads.

Initially a Buffalo team, the Destroyers were moved to Columbus in 2004, where they played four seasons before the company that then owned the league declared bankruptcy in 2009.

A new company, Arena Football 1, purchased the league later that year, but the Destroyers didn’t return until this year.

The team had a record of 1-11 for the 2019 season.