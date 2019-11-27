Arena Football League shuts down after bankruptcy filing

(WCMH) — The Arena Football League announced Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is ceasing operations.

“We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way forward and wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved the Arena Football League. We all love the game and tried very hard to make it successful, but we simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the league, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable,” said AFL Commissioner Randall Boe.

In October, the AFL suspended its business operations in local markets, including Columbus.