NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek will have to overcome past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens to avoid becoming the next top woman out of the U.S. Open.

Rafael Nadal will need to beat the first player ever to come back from two sets down to beat him in a Grand Slam match to continue his unbeaten season in the majors.

Nadal will face Fabio Fognini in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium, after Serena and Venus Williams play their women’s doubles opening match. Fognini beat the four-time U.S. Open champion in New York in 2015.

Afternoon play on Ashe was set to begin with Swiatek facing the 2017 champion in Flushing Meadows. Already, No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit — who lost to Serena Williams on Wednesday — and No. 3 Maria Sakkari are out, along with past champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

Men’s No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz was set to follow the Swiatek-Stephens match against Federico Coria.

The first round of the doubles tournaments began Wednesday and continued Thursday. The Williams sisters were to play the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

