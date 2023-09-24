GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury after getting sacked in the third quarter of New Orleans’ game on Sunday.

Carr remained on the ground for a few minutes after getting hit hard on Rashan Gary’s third down sack in the third quarter. He left the field under his own power and went in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room.

The Saints initially announced that his return was questionable. They updated his status early in the fourth quarter by ruling him out for the game.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game on the Saints’ next series.

The Saints lead the game 17-0. Carr has gone 13 of 18 for 103 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

Carr, 32, agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints in the offseason after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

